STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

TNPL: All about a promising pitch for talent & perseverance

Cricket is not just a sport for Indians, it is an emotion. And for several months now, this emotion was forced to be set aside, thanks to the pandemic.

Published: 19th July 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

TNPL 2021 will be held behind closed doors, due to the pandemic

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Cricket is not just a sport for Indians, it is an emotion. And for several months now, this emotion was forced to be set aside, thanks to the pandemic. But now with relaxations normalising life, players are getting back on the field. While the seniors are aiming to bring laurels for India internationally, many young, domestic cricketers are waiting to make a mark on homegrounds.

In the past, the Buchi Babu and VAP Trophy served as selection trials for red ball and white ball cricket respectively in the state. With no First Division league matches of the TNCA league in the next couple of months, the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be keenly watched by the Tamil Nadu state selection committee led by S Vasudevan. Tamil Nadu coach D Vasu believes that the TNPL is a good opportunity for youngsters and players, who are making a comeback after injury, to prove their worth.

“One must laud the decision of TNCA to restart cricket and provide the opportunity to the next generation of cricketers to show their skills and break into the Tamil Nadu side. The TNPL is the first domestic tournament to be televised and with most of the senior players opting out due to various reasons, the selectors and talent scouts of the various IPL teams will be looking for new talent from the younger bunch,” said Vasu.

This tournament serves as a good opportunity for players to polish their skills. The former Tamil Nadu all-rounder believes that players have to start from scratch to keep fit mentally and physically. “With this being the only T20 tournament before the start of the national domestic season, younger players should grab the opportunity. However, a word of caution; protocols such as fitness testing, nutrition, workloads, mental health, etc. should be followed, as there has been almost a two-year break due to the pandemic for most of the players. They could be rusty due to lack of competitive cricket and I am sure the franchises are aware of it and will support the players throughout the tournament,” said Vasu.

Tamil Nadu has been performing well in white-ball cricket, but they have been inconsistent with the red ball. The longest format of the game helps players in developing skills, he believes. “Red ball and longer duration games are the base to develop skills and mental strength required for any format. T20 gives players a lot of thrill and instant fame. Enjoy it, but remember the focus must be on red-ball cricket to develop as a cricketer of international standards. Historically, players who have been a great success in red-ball cricket have done extremely well in white-ball too. So none of the players should shun playing four-day games,” is his advice.

With R Ashwin and Washington Sundar often on India duty, many believe that one area of concern for Tamil Nadu is the lack of quality all-rounders. Although Vijay Shankar last played for India in the World Cup in England, he has been injury-prone. Varun Chakravarthy and T Natarajan have had injuries at the wrong time and the team has suffered. “Injuries are part and parcel of the game. A larger bench strength, proper workload management, good rehab and return-to-play protocols will help the development of players in the future. Rotation of fast bowlers will also help them to stay fresh and perform,” he adds. We’ll wait and watch as the games begin today.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPL TNPL 2021 TNCA
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp