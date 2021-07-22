STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar set up visitors for T20 victory

Naim struck an unbeaten 63 from just 51 balls, with six fours, while Sarkar hit two sixes and four fours in his 45-ball 50 which was ended by a fine piece of work by wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva.

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh's batsman Nurul Hasan (C) and teammate Mohammad Naim(R) walk back to the pavilion with Zimbabwean fielders after victory in the first T20I match

Bangladesh's batsman Nurul Hasan (C) and teammate Mohammad Naim(R) walk back to the pavilion with Zimbabwean fielders after victory in the first T20I match. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

HARARE: A 102-run opening stand between Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar set up Bangladesh for an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday in the first of three Twenty20 internationals. Zimbabwe won the toss, chose to bat and were bowled out for 152 in 19 overs. Bangladesh reached the target with seven balls to spare to register their 33rd win from exactly 100 T20 internationals.

Naim struck an unbeaten 63 from just 51 balls, with six fours, while Sarkar hit two sixes and four fours in his 45-ball 50 which was ended by a fine piece of work by wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva that brought a run out. 

Captain Mahmudullah Riyad contributed 15 before becoming another run out victim, this time courtesy of a superb direct throw from Blessing Muzarabani, leaving Nurul Hasan, 16 not out, to help Naim steer Bangladesh to victory.  

With both wickets falling to run outs, no  Zimbabwe bowler registered a wicket with captain Sikandar Raza -- 0-16 off two overs -- the least expensive of the six. Chakabva top scored in the Zimbabwe innings with 43 from 22 balls while Dion Myers (35), Wesley Madhevere (23) and Luke Jongwe (18) all made starts without being able to press on.  

The only strong partnership came from Chakabva and opener Madhevere, who put on 64 for the second wicket. Madhevere was first to go, caught and bowled by Shakib al Hasan in the eighth over. Chakabva departed 12 balls later after being run out by Nurul Hasan.

Chakabva averaged virtually two runs a ball, slamming two sixes and five fours in his entertaining cameo. Madhevere was considerably less brisk with his 23 runs coming from as many balls and a single six was the highlight of his stay.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, taking the wickets of tail-enders Richard Ngarava and Muzarabani for a 3-31 return. Victory maintained the dominance of the Bangladeshi Tigers on a first all-format tour to the southern Africa nation since 2013.

They began by winning a one-off Test and then triumphed in all three one-day internationals. The T20 series continues on Friday and concludes on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Naim Soumya Sarkar Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Bangladesh cricket Zimbabwe cricket
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp