STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Isolation rules frustrating, vaccine has to be trusted: Shastri after Arun, Saha, Easwaran return

The trio were back in the team bubble on Saturday after completing their mandatory isolation period of one and half weeks.

Published: 24th July 2021 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DURHAM: India head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday expressed his disappointment at 10-day isolation rules for anyone who comes in contact of a COVID-19 positive person as it happened with bowling coach Bharath Arun, who has already completed his vaccination course.

Arun, along with senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and stand bye opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, had to remain in isolation for 10 days as per UK Health protocols as they had been in contact with throwdown specialist-cum-masseur Dayanand Garani.

The trio were back in the team bubble on Saturday after completing their mandatory isolation period of one and half weeks.

This was despite all of them testing negative during RT-PCR tests.

"My right hand back in the house. Looking fitter and stronger after being in isolation for 10 days even though testing negative all the way. Bloody frustrating these isolation rules. 2 jabs of vaccine has to be trusted," Shastri tweeted along with a selfie with his close friend and bowling coach Arun.

For the record, Saha had already recovered from COVID in May after contracting the virus while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League which was postponed due to multiple cases inside the bubble.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shastri isolation rules bio bubble
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp