Zimbabwe fights back to level series against Bangladesh

It leveled the three-match series at 1-1 after dismissing Bangladesh for 143 in 19.5 overs at Harare Sports Club.

Published: 24th July 2021 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Zimbabwean players react to an umpire's descion, during the T20 series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HARARE: Bangladesh's bid to complete series wins across all three formats against Zimbabwe ended Friday with the hosts winning the second Twenty20 by 23 runs.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat, finishing on 166-6.

The decider is on Sunday at the same venue.

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in the one-off test before completing a 3-0 whitewash in the one-day series.

Zimbabwe opener Wessley Madhevere hit 73 on Friday, his measured 57-ball innings turning menacing with five fours and three sixes.

No.6 Ryan Burl contributed 34 not out off 19.

Shoriful Islam took 3-33 from four overs with his left-arm seam bowling.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani (2-21) struck early to remove Bangladesh openers Mohammad Naim (5) and Soumya Sarkar (8).

Wickets fell regularly, with Afif Hossain (24) and Shamim Hossain (29) offering some resistance.

Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza took a career-best 3-20 for Zimbabwe while seamer Luke Jongwe also grabbed three wickets.

