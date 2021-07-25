India vs Sri Lanka first T20I: Dasun Shanaka wins toss, opts to bowl as Varun Chakravarthy, Prithvi Shaw get debut caps

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl in the opening T20 International against India, which handed debut caps to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and dashing opener Prithvi Shaw here on Sunday.

For Sri Lanka, senior pacer Isuru Udana is back in the side with Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka making their T20 debuts.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kushan, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Krunal Pandya, Buvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera