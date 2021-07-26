STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England's Barmy Army trolls 'Olympic archer' Virat Kohli, gets fitting reply from Wasim Jaffer

With the crucial series against India set to begin in a week, Barmy Army on Twitter took a potshot on skipper Virat Kohli.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer (C) gave a fitting reply to England's Barmy Army in his own style.

Virat Kohli-led Indian team is all set to take on England in the first of the five-match Test series starting August 4. 

Barmy Army, the England cricket team's loyal fan base, is known by cricket lovers across the world for they are always seen in every match the Three Lions play. 

They also travel abroad to support their team during their overseas tour. England's Barmy Army, who are immensely popular on social media are known for taking sly digs at the opponent teams.

With the crucial series against India set to begin in a week, Barmy Army on Twitter took a potshot on skipper Virat Kohli. 

They put up a photo of Virat Kohli practicing archery, and wrote, "Virat is out of the upcoming Test Series as he's in Tokyo preparing for the Archery."

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who was also seen in the photo, gave a fitting reply to England's Barmy Army in his own style.

The former Indian opener shared a photo of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui with a cheeky caption.

The caption reads, "Iske Paas Jo Ganja Hai Woh Humko Chahiye” (I want the weed they are smoking).

Along with the caption, he also wrote, "Barmy Army or Bar mein Army?"

India vs England First Test

Meanwhile, opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav have been added to the Indian Test squad for the five-match series against England starting August 4 as replacements to injured players Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar.

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was in stand bye has been added to the main squad with stand bye pacer Avesh Khan also going back home with a fractured left thumb.

A senior BCCI official had earlier said that both players (Surya and Shaw) would have a bubble to bubble transfer from Colombo to London.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md.Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla

(With inputs from PTI)

