Former England seamer Mike Hendrick dies aged 72

Mike Hendrick made his debut for England in 1973 against West Indies while his last match in international cricket came in 1981.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former England and Derbyshire fast bowler Mike Hendrick

Former England and Derbyshire fast bowler Mike Hendrick (Photo | Derbyshire CCC Twitter)

By ANI

LONDON: Former England and Derbyshire fast bowler Mike Hendrick has passed away at the age of 72.

A fast-medium seamer who represented England on 52 occasions, Hendrick spent his later years as a highly respected bowling coach, working for each of his former clubs in that capacity.

"The ECB is sad to learn of the death of former@DerbyshireCCC, @TrentBridge and England international Mike Hendrick. Our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted.

The fast bowler made his debut for England in 1973 against West Indies while his last match in international cricket came in 1981

According to Nottinghamshire Club, after serving the county of his birth, Derbyshire, with distinction for 13 years, Hendrick spent the final three seasons of his career at Trent Bridge, taking 100 wickets in 34 First-Class matches at an average of 16.81 before an injury ended his playing career.

He then spent a period on the club's staff as Cricket Manager in the early 90s prior to spending periods on the coaching staff of Ireland, Scotland and Derbyshire.

In all, Hendrick scalped more than 700 wickets for Derbyshire and had also helped his club win the 1981 NatWest Trophy. He later returned to Derbyshire as bowling coach.

