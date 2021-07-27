STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Important to stay patient, wait for my turn: Indian batsman KL Rahul

Talented batsman KL Rahul says he has never let his failures bog him down, instead he emerged stronger from them.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DURHAM: Talented batsman KL Rahul says he has never let his failures bog him down, instead he emerged stronger from them and is now waiting patiently to get a chance to play Test cricket again for India.

The last time Rahul was seen competing in the whites was in 2019 against the West Indies.

Rahul said he used the time to reflect on his game.

"I got dropped and I had to go back, discuss with coaches watch a lot of videos and see where I was faltering and try to correct that," Rahul bcci.tv after scoring a hundred in a warm-up game.

"I am happy that the time off from Test cricket, like I said the failures just makes you stronger and makes you more focussed and determined. That is not different for me, so I am really looking forward to the opportunities and try and stay calmer and disciplined," he said.

"I have made mistakes and I have learned from them. I get stronger and a good opportunity again, hopefully fingers crossed, I can go out there and do the job for the team," said Rahul Part of India's squad for the five-Test series against England, Rahul not only scored a hundred in the drawn three-day warm up game against County XI, he also did duty behind the wickets on Tuesday.

"(It is) always good to get runs in the white kit. It has been a while since I played a red-ball game, so it was very nice to be out and score some runs.

"It is important to stay patient and wait for my turn and I have been working on the game, so it is good to get some time in the middle and score some runs," Rahul, who scored 101, said.

"It (the warm-up game) was a good opportunity for me to test my body and my wicket-keeping skills. I have always enjoyed wicket-keeping.

"The added responsibility (keeping) has made me really sore (laughs) but apart from that it was a good time out.

"It gives me good opportunity to stay in the game, especially when it is a practise game, sometimes it feels longer but when you are wicket-keeping you need focus and you are in the game all the time, so I quite enjoyed it," added the Karnataka player.

Rahul, like every player, likes the challenges posed by Test cricket which he says brings the best out of a player.

"We all know what Test cricket means to all of us, we enjoy it, we enjoy it so much, we enjoy the challenge, we enjoy being pushed to the limit as individuals and as sportsmen, so it brings the best out of you.

"It teaches you so many important lessons and values, not just in cricket but for life as well so, Test will always be number one for the guys playing and for everyone watching," said Rahul.

For Rahul, confidence was never an issue and he has learned from his mistakes.

"I have always been confident. The self-belief is what has got me so far, but it is about maintaining a calm head and learning from your mistakes, and not taking them too seriously, not letting it bog you down, so just enjoying my game," he said.

