STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan aim to fine-tune side before T20 World Cup with series vs West Indies

In the 2018 T20I series that was staged at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan won the three-match series, 3-0.

Published: 27th July 2021 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BRIDGETOWN: The four-match T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan will begin at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday with the tourists aiming to dominate the home team and fine-tune their squad ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman later this year.

This will be the sixth bilateral T20I series between the two side with Pakistan having dominated the West Indies with wins in four out of the previous five T20I series.

West Indies won the one-off T20I match between the two sides in 2011, Pakistan have held the upper hand since. Overall, out of 14 T20I matches, Pakistan have maintained a stranglehold with 11 wins and only three defeats. Of these, seven matches have been staged in the West Indies, with Pakistan winning five and losing two.

In the 2018 T20I series that was staged at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan won the three-match series, 3-0.

The last time the two teams played a T20I series on the Caribbean soil was in 2017 with the visitors winning the four-match series 3-1.

In the latest ICC men's T20I team rankings, Pakistan are placed at the fourth spot with 261 points, while the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies are placed seventh with 235 points.

In case of a clean sweep, Pakistan will jump to the third spot with 263 points.

Amongst the batters, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is currently ranked No. 2 while his opening partner, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is ranked seventh. West Indies' opener Evin Lewis is at number eight.

Fabian Allen, the West Indian left-arm-spinner is ranked No. 10 among bowlers while Pakistan left-arm-fast Shaheen Shah Afridi is at No. 13 spot in the rankings for T20I bowlers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan West Indies Pakistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp