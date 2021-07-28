STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad among four debutants as COVID-hit India bat first against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against a COVID-19 hit Indian team.

Published: 28th July 2021 08:19 PM

India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.

India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against a Covid-19 hit India, who have been forced to field four debutants in the second T20 International, here on Wednesday.

The match, which was postponed after India all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, also led to isolation of eight visiting team players who however were found negative after RT-PCR tests.

The depleted Indian side has debutants in IPL stars Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya as the visitors have only five specialists batsmen after both Pandya brothers were ruled out of the series.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

