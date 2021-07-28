ICC T20 Rankings: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul maintain their top-10 positions

By PTI

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli and senior batsman KL Rahul stayed put at fifth and sixth position respectively in the latest ICC rankings for the T20 International batsmen issued on Wednesday.

However, both Rahul and Kohli are not part of the Indian team that is playing a T20 series in Sri Lanka, the dividends of which were reaped by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who moved up to 16th position in the bowlers' list after his 4/22 in the first game last Sunday.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was economical in the first game, has gained 10 places to be 21st on that list where Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga with a stellar performance is placed second.

In the T20I batsmen's list, Rohit Sharma has dropped to 14th without playing while Shikhar Dhawan after his 38-ball-46 is now 29th.

In the ODI list, Kohli and Rohit trail Pakistan's Babar Azam in the top-10 while Jasprit Bumrah is the lone Indian at seventh in the bowlers' table.

In the all-rounder's list, Ravindra Jadeja remained static at No 9.