STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin​ differs from Sunil Gavaskar, calls The Hundred outstanding

Indian Test team off-spinner R Ashwin has hit out at critics of The Hundred tournament that is gaining popularity in England.

Published: 28th July 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar (L) and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar (L) and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: Indian Test team off-spinner R Ashwin has hit out at critics of The Hundred tournament that is gaining popularity in England. The 100-ball format, which is in its inaugural edition, has attracted crowds as well as record viewership for this year's cricket in England. Its critics include former India captain and opener Sunil Gavaskar.

"Those who did not understand this format commented vaguely about frequent changes in rules and formats. To many, innovation is not encouraged and is often misunderstood. When someone films a movie, we should watch it in the theatre and [only] then criticise it. Making irrelevant comments even before going to theatre does not work. We should appreciate the attempt and give credit to it," Ashwin said on his youtube channel.

Ashwin, who is touring England with the Indian Test team and is gearing up for the five-Test series which begins from August 4 said that he enjoyed the experience of watching the format.

"I watched a women's game between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals. Though names were different, the game was outstanding, and women's cricket is here to stay. I would be glad if women's IPL is all set to happen," added Ashwin, who is only one of the Indian three spinners to take over 400 Test wickets.

The 34-year-old said watching the format is fun especially after the crowd was kept away from cricket for a long time due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Hundred format has had an exciting start, and let's see how it goes. Many believe this format can affect the performances of players. But I have found The Hundred enjoyable, and it can be called a sporting festival season. After tough times, experiencing live sports in cricket is something great," he said further.

Earlier, Gavaskar had said that the cricket in the tournament is ordinary.

"Having seen it on TV, the only word that comes to mind is insipid. The cricket is ordinary and the coverage average with basic mistakes in player information which, if made in the sub-continent, would have been mocked at especially by the former England players, not to speak of the headlines that the tabloids would have generated," Gavaskar had told Mid-Day newspaper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil ​Gavaskar The Hundred Ravichandran Ashwin
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp