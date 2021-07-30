STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Full-time coaching role has lot of challenges, haven't given it thought yet: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, India's head coach for the Sri Lanka tour, has said there are a lot of challenges that come with a full-time coaching role.

Published: 30th July 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Rahul Dravid, India's head coach for the Sri Lanka tour, has said there are a lot of challenges that come with a full-time coaching role and he has not given any thought to taking up the job yet.

Sri Lanka defeat India by seven wickets in the third and final T20I to win the series 2-1. Earlier, India had won the ODI series by the same margin.

"I have enjoyed this experience, I have not thought anything too far ahead. I am happy with what I am doing. I have not given anything any thought apart from this tour. I have enjoyed the experience, I have enjoyed working with these guys. It has been great. No, I have not given thought to anything else. There are a lot of challenges with doing a full-time role so I really do not know," said Dravid during a virtual post-match press conference.

Earlier, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga showed remarkable skills with the ball as the Indian batting lineup was restricted to a mediocre 81/8 in the allotted twenty overs. After being eight down for 63, Chetan Sakariya and Kuldeep ensured the visitors got over the 80-run mark.

"I am not disappointed. They are young batters and they will have to learn and get better. It is only when they are exposed to these types of conditions and quality of bowling, Sri Lankan team, their bowling attack is their international bowling attack. They are missing a few batsmen because of different reasons, but this is a complete attack. I am not disappointed, they would have liked to score few more runs. It is a great opportunity for us to learn, not all wickets are going to be flat. We need a way to reach 130-140," said Dravid.

"We do not get these types of conditions very often in T20 cricket, but when you do, you need to have the response and you need to play slightly better. You need to find a way to reach 135-140 at least. They are all youngsters, we need to have patience with them and we need to give them more opportunities," he added.

When asked whether the youngsters can play the spinners slightly better, Dravid said: "All of us have had challenges facing quality bowling, be it spin or pace. We have all had to fight our way through that. It needs experience and time. Obviously, over the last couple of games, we did not have that cushion, our players are young. It was heartening to see how our spinners performed. I think one thing that is slightly different is that when I played, the wickets in domestic cricket turned a little bit more."

"The wickets have gotten a little better in Ranji Trophy, which is great. I do not think the talent is missing in batting or spin bowling, I just think we need a little bit of experience to decide what type of shot to play. It was tough batting for them as well," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Dravid India Coach Team India Coach
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp