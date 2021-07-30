Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham test positive for coronavirus in Sri Lanka

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Three days after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, it has come to light that spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham have also tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the duo have tested positive for COVID-19. "Unfortunately, they have tested positive. They were close contacts of Krunal and were already away from the rest of the squad in the team hotel," the source said.

Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight Indian players -- Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, and K Gowtham were identified as close contacts.

Being close contacts of Krunal, they were staying away from the rest of the team and didn't participate in the last two T20Is after Krunal's test came positive.

Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul and Dhananjaya de Silva's unbeaten 23-run knock helped Sri Lanka defeat India by seven wickets in the third and final T20I. With this win, Sri Lanka won the series 2-1.

Sri Lanka won the T20I series while India had earlier won the ODI series.