STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Glad that I have learnt from my mistakes, says Indian player Rishabh Pant

Pant said that he is trying to learn from everyone in the leadership group in order to become a better player.

Published: 31st July 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: The supremely talented Rishabh Pant is glad that he has seen a lot of "ups and downs" and evolved as a player, having "learnt from his mistakes" in his short but eventful international career.

Pant, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is fighting fit and ready to play his 22nd Test for India at the very same venue (Trent Bridge), where he had announced his arrival in the Test match arena with a huge six in 2018.

"It's been an amazing journey as I have seen lots ups and downs early in my career. As cricketers, you evolve, learn from your mistakes and improve yourself and comeback to the ground and perform well.

"I am glad that I have learnt from my mistakes and I capitalised whatever opportunity I got after that. I am happy," Pant told BCCI.tv on Saturday.

Pant said that he is trying to learn from everyone in the leadership group in order to become a better player.

"I talk to Rohit bhai a lot -- like talking about the game as what we have done in previous matches and what we could have done.

Also what we should look to do and look at possible outcomes in future games.

What all I can add to my game.

"I also take technical inputs from Virat bhai. Especially playing in England, standing up to stumps or going back," said the 23-year-old man from Rourkee.

He wants to pick everyone's brains in order to become better.

"I speak to Ravi bhai (Shastri) a lot as he has played enough cricket all over the world. Ash bhai (Ashwin), when he bowls, he has an idea what the batsman's intentions are. 

"So as a batsman, I can ask the bowler as to what he is thinking. As a player, I want to learn from each and every person."

With 1400 plus runs at an average of 43 plus and three hundreds with another 83 dismissals with the gloves, Pant's certainly one of world's finest young players, who had singlehandedly won the Test series against Australia earlier this year.

To top it, he also had a stellar role during the home Test series against England, where he played an audacious reverse sweep off Jimmy Anderson.

It all boils down to one's "processes".

"I think as a cricketer, I have evolved in the last one year or so, because (even though) you keep doing your processes right, you don't get results but if you have trust your process and keep doing that again and again.

"I have been trusting my process and I am getting the results and that's the happy part now."

He remembers how he called up his coach Tarak Sinha to inform him about his Test debut back in 2018.

"I was only 19, when I got an opportunity to play Test cricket. My debut was in Nottingham. It was a dream come true as my coach Tarak Sinha sir told me that 'If you are not a Test player, I don't count you as an international player'.

"So when I was picked for the Test match, I called him up and said 'Sir, I have fulfilled your dream'. That was a happy moment and then I got a hundred at Oval," he fondly recollected.

"Playing in England has its own sets of challenges and Pant believes that shuffling stance -- batting outside the crease to counter the swing does help his game.

"In England, you have to keep in mind that ball will swing a lot. I have been standing outside the crease and using crease in and out as well.

"Especially in these sort of conditions, you have to respect the bowlers a bit more than you do in other places. That's what I am looking to do as batsman in Test matches," he concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishabh Pant Indian cricket team
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp