STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England's James Bracey eager for Test match 'pressure'

The Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman is in line to make his Test bow as a wicketkeeper after fellow gloveman Ben Foakes was ruled out of the two-match series by a freak hamstring injury.

Published: 01st June 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

England's James Bracey catches the ball during a practice session at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: James Bracey is confident he will relish the pressure of international cricket should he make a Test debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's on Wednesday.

The Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman is in line to make his Test bow as a wicketkeeper after fellow gloveman Ben Foakes was ruled out of the two-match series by a freak hamstring injury, suffered while slipping on the Surrey dressing-room floor.

With England resting experienced keepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow following their stints in the Indian Premier League, Bracey is now to set be behind the stumps. 

"I always get a few nerves, I think it is natural," the 24-year-old Bracey told reporters on Monday. 

"I have learnt to channel those in a better way in the last couple of years."

"I feel like when I have nerves and there is a bit more riding on things, I tend to come good and thrive on that bit of pressure," he added.

Bracey, however, has been in and around the England set-up for over a year.

"I think that step up into the main squad is a big landmark. I have been taken on in each group – originally in the 55 and then it kept being cut down and now I feel like I am really close."

Meanwhile, Bracey thanked Foakes for putting his personal disappointment to one side to offer his likely successor as keeper some valuable advice.

- 'Gutted' -

"I spoke to him yesterday (Sunday) and he is really helpful to me in terms of keeping and our different bowlers and how you can combat that and what challenges I might come up against. 

"I know he is gutted but he has been brilliant with me over the last 48 hours."

Bracey, averaging 48 in first-class cricket for Gloucestershire this season, expected that the way into England's XI would be as a top-order batsman.

And having been in the squad during England's 3-1 series defeat in India earlier this year, thos ambitions remain.

"I came out of that trip to Asia and looked at myself and thought I could do a job in Test cricket in that top three, that's what I've been aiming to do," he said. "Opportunity comes with the gloves but I want to be batting in the top three as well."

But Bracey, whose scores this season include a best of 118 against Somerset and 75 against Middlesex at Lord's, may find himself batting at number six or seven for England if he is also their wicketkeeper.

Bracey, he insisted he'd been "pretty good" at waiting to bat this season.

"I am a little bit twitchy, a little bit nervous, but I feel like that's all channelled in a good way," Bracey said. 

"I'm not massively used to batting down the order but I'm confident I'll jump into that."

New Zealand, following this two-match series against England, face India in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton later this month.

And Bracey expects to have his work cut out with the bat against a New Zealand attack set to be led by Tim Southee.

"I like to think when it comes to batting, I like to get in a battle, gritty, not afraid to go through those hard yards, go through those tough spells which I know I'm certain to come up against when I play Test cricket," he said. 

"We've discussed a lot of the bowlers and we know that they're going to put pressure on us. But I feel like in those scenarios I thrive and come really good."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Bracey England vs New Zealand First Tests Ben Foakes
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp