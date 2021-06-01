STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2021: I don't see any possibility of Shakib playing, says Bangladesh Cricket Board chief

The BCB chief cited Bangladesh's busy schedule and T20 World Cup as the reasons behind KKR all-rounder Shakib not getting a NOC from the board for IPL.

Published: 01st June 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shakib Al Hasan (File | AP)

Shakib Al Hasan (File | AP)

By ANI

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan doesn't see "any possibility" of former skipper Shakib Al Hasan playing in the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced it will complete the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in the months of September and October in UAE.

The BCB chief cited Bangladesh's busy schedule and T20 World Cup which is slated to take place in India in October as the reasons behind KKR all-rounder Shakib not getting a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board for IPL.

"Given our schedule, it is almost impossible (for Shakib) to get the NOC. I don't see any possibilities, nor any opportunity. The World Cup is coming up, which makes every game important for us," Hassan told Ekattor TV as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, is also unlikely to get NOC from the board.

Also, both New Zealand and England are likely to tour Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"We want to go into the England series with full strength. Both the ODI Super League and the World Cup T20 are important to us," said Hassan.

Meanwhile, BCCI has decided that it will keep a window till around July before taking a call on the availability of foreign players.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the BCCI SGM said the state associations were informed that discussions will be had with all the foreign boards and a decision will be taken around July on whether foreign players will be available or if there will be need for replacement players to come in.

Cricket Australia's (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley has said that the board's first priority is to ensure that the players are reunited with their families and a call on their participation in the IPL resumption will be taken later. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Cricket Board BCCI
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp