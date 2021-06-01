STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Never claimed to be vegan: Virat Kohli clears air on his diet

In the 'Ask Me Anything' session last week on Instagram, the Indian skipper had answered a question from a fan which sparked a debate on various social media platforms.

Indian captain Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After keeping fans engrossed about his diet, India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday clarified that he has never claimed to be vegan.

When a fan asked him about his diet, Kohli said: "Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of Coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities."

After this, the fans were surprised to know that Kohli has had eggs in his diet as they thought he was vegan. And the Indian skipper on Tuesday said he is vegetarian and he never claimed to be vegan.

"I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want)," Kohli tweeted.

Kohli will next be seen in action in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18.

The Indian men's team will arrive in the UK on June 3 via a charter flight with negative PCR Test. Prior to travelling, the party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place.

Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

Players' activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.

The New Zealand team is already in the UK ahead of their bilateral series against England and the team will see transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the World Test Championship Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton. (ANI)

