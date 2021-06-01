STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Stuart Broad named England vice-captain for Tests against New Zealand

England and New Zealand will be locking horns in two Tests, beginning June 2 at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Published: 01st June 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

England's Stuart Broad bowls during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between England and Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

England's Stuart Broad (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that pacer Stuart Broad will be the side's vice-captain for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning Wednesday.

"Our vice-captain for #ENGvNZ. @StuartBroad8," official handle of England Cricket tweeted.

Last week, England men's cricket team coach Chris Silverwood had called up Kent's wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and Nottinghamshire's top-order batsman Haseeb Hameed for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

The call-ups came as England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after tearing his left hamstring.

Foakes, who was selected in the England men's squad earlier this month, was set to play his first Test in home conditions next month at Lord's, but he sustained the injury slipping in the dressing room after Surrey's County Championship fixture against Middlesex at the Kia Oval.

"He will now be assessed and work closely on his rehabilitation with the Surrey medical team and is expected to be out of action for at least three months," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.

Billings, an established member of England's white-ball squads, is uncapped as a Test player. On the other hand, Hameed, who has been in impressive form during the 2021 county season, has scored 474 runs at an average of 52.66. He last played Test cricket in November 2016. His three Test caps came against India during England's winter tour of 2016.

England and New Zealand will be locking horns in two Tests, beginning June 2 at Lord's Cricket Ground. The second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston will be the first pilot event within the second phase of the government's world-leading Events Research Programme and have crowds coming in for the June 10 to 14 encounter.

As per a report on edgbaston.com, the stadium will be able to accommodate around 18,000 spectators each day, 70 per cent of total stadium capacity. Each individual ticket holder must present a negative COVID-19 result from an NHS Rapid Lateral Flow Test, completed within 24 hours in advance of the day they are attending and give consent to take part in the programme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stuart Broad England vice captain
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp