STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No better preparation for Ashes than clean sweep against India, New Zealand, says England skipper Joe Root

Before heading to Australia for the Ashes in the winter, England play seven Tests at home against New Zealand and India this summer.

Published: 02nd June 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

England cricketer Joe Root

England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: England skipper Joe Root says a clean sweep against the top two sides in Test cricket -- India and New Zealand -- will be the best preparation for the iconic Ashes series against arch rivals Australia later this year.

Before heading to Australia for the Ashes in the winter, England play seven Tests at home against New Zealand and India this summer.

They will take on the Blackcaps for a two-match red-ball series, starting Wednesday and then clash with India in a five-Tests series across August and September.

"There are going to be constant conversations about Australia throughout this whole summer, there is no getting away from that," Root told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the series-opener.

"We have said for a long time now that we are planning towards that series and as an English fan, an English player, it is such an iconic series.

"It is of utmost importance, absolutely.

But the way we are best going to prepare ourselves is by performing well in these seven Tests, by winning seven Test matches against the best two sides in the world," he added.

New Zealand and India are slated to take on each other in the inaugural World Test Championship final scheduled to be held in Southampton from June 18-22.

Although planning to regain the Ashes will remain in the back of the mind, Root said the full focus will be to have successful summer.

"Planning for Australia is something in the background, it's something we are very aware of and consistently talk about.

But that won't be in our thoughts when we are out there this summer.

"You couldn't be asking for two better opponents right now - to take on the best is what sport is all about and every Test means a hell of a lot to our players and to me.

These Tests are our full focus."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England vs New Zealand England vs India test series Ashes Joe Root
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp