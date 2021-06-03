STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Excited to play in England with the red ball, says Indian cricket player Harmanpreet Kaur

While Harmanpreet said it was a great feeling to meet fellow cricketers, Mandhana termed the event as a motivational experience for the women's side.

Published: 03rd June 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian women's cricket team Test vice-captainHarmanpreet Kaur. (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: India Test vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants to play more matches in the longest format of the game and she is really excited to hit the field for the one-off Test against England in June.

After a span of seven years, Indian women will play their first Test against England in June. Later this year, India will also lock horns against Australia in a day-night Test which will be played at the WACA, Perth.

"Test match is like a dream, I actually want to play many Test matches in my life and I hope we will continue this. Playing in England with the red ball is challenging and we all are excited about it," said Harmanpreet in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana too cannot wait to get out there when India locks horns with England from June 16.

"It's quite exciting as we are touring with the Indian team after a long time. We have had tours individually for KSL but really excited to go out there with a bunch of girls," said Mandhana.

ALSO READ: 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday unveiled the new Test kit for the women's side, which the Mithali Raj-led squad will be donning in the one-off game.

While Harmanpreet said it was a great feeling to meet fellow cricketers, Mandhana termed the event as a motivational experience for the women's side.

"It was a great feeling as we are in quarantine and it was a chance to meet everyone present there. We exchanged the jersey, it was a great feeling," said Harmanpreet.

"We got to know a lot about the history of women's cricket and also Mithali di spoke about the importance of Test cricket for them. It was quite motivational," said Mandhana.

The women's team will take on England in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16.

Then both teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.

Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

The third T20I between England Women and India Women, which was slated for July 15, will now be held a day before in Chelmsford.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harmanpreet Kaur womens cricket England vs India Test
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp