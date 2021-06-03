STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand batsman Devon Conway breaks Sourav Ganguly's 25-year-old record on debut

With this ton, Conway became only the third non-English batsman to score a century on Test debut at Lord's.

Published: 03rd June 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates his century on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 2, 2021.

New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates his century on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 2, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: New Zealand opener Devon Conway on Wednesday not only became the sixth cricketer to hit a Test ton on his debut at Lord's but also broke former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly's record at the venue.

Conway achieved the feat on the opening day of the ongoing first Test against England. The left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 136 as New Zealand marched to a strong position finished with a score of 246/3 at end of day one.

Ganguly had scored 131 on his Test debut at Lord's in 1996 which was also the highest score by a player at the venue until Conway scored an unbeaten 136 on Wednesday. Interestingly, Conway and Ganguly also share a birthday of July 8.

With this ton, Conway became only the third non-English batsman to score a century on Test debut at Lord's. Australian batsman Harry Graham had scored 107 against England on his Test debut in 1893.

Meanwhile, in the first Test, New Zealand finished with the score of 246/3 at stumps, with Conway and Henry Nicholls still at the crease on 136 and 46 respectively. Both batsmen have extended their fourth-wicket partnership to 132 runs.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand had got off to a steady start as openers Tom Latham and Conway saw the new ball out and the duo put on 58 runs for the first wicket.

Finally, the opening stand was broken in the 16th over as Ollie Robinson bowled Latham (23) and this brought Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to the middle.

Along with debutant Conway, Williamson ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets before the lunch break and the side went into the interval with the score being 85/1.

After the lunch break, New Zealand got a big blow as Williamson (13) was clean bowled by James Anderson in the 26th over of the innings.

Ross Taylor next came out to bat and along with Conway, the duo put on 28 runs for the third wicket, but the stand was broken in the 38th over by Robinson as he had Taylor (14) adjudged leg-before wicket, reducing the Kiwis to 114/3.

Nicholls came out to bat at number five and he along with Conway helped New Zealand to retrieve their innings. The run-scoring was not brisk like the first session, but both batters ensured that Kiwis go into the tea break with seven wickets in hand. At the interval, the Kiwis score read 144/3 with Conway and Nicholls batting at 71 and 10 respectively.

After the tea break, debutant Conway registered his century in the 61st over of the innings and he brought the landmark in style as he dispatched Robinson for a six.

Nicholls and Conway kept England bowlers at bay and the hosts were not able to take any wickets in the final session of Day One.

