STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Veteran BCCI scorers request Ganguly to provide them with 'retirement benefits'

The initiative was taken by veteran Mumbai Cricket Association scorer Vivek Gupte, who on behalf of 17 scorers across the country, has appealed to Ganguly via e-mail

Published: 03rd June 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Around 17 BCCI accredited retired scores have appealed to BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly seeking 'retirement benefits'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: They recorded thousands of runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli along with hundreds of wickets taken by Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble only to find that their own "balance sheet" makes for a dismal reading after decades of yeoman service to Indian cricket.

These are BCCI accredited retired scorers.

Around 17 of them have now appealed in unison to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, seeking some sort of "retirement benefits" after bidding adieu at the age of 55 years.

The initiative was taken by veteran Mumbai Cricket Association scorer Vivek Gupte, who on behalf of 17 scorers across the country, has appealed to Ganguly via e-mail for helping the financially distressed section of Indian cricket's eco-system.

"While we were requesting the BCCI to increase the retirement age of the scorers, which requires much lesser physical exhaustion, the BCCI has now upped the umpires' age limit from 55 to 60 years," Gupte lamented during a chat with PTI.

"In our request mail, we had also mentioned that all these "Retired" scorers are senior scorers who are into the activity of scoring for about three decades."

The BCCI accredited scorers now get Rs 10,000 per match day but in the post COVID-19 world, their income has significantly gone down with BCCI not being able to arrange any red ball tournaments last season.

However it's the former scorers, who have now been retired as per BCCI policy, who have fallen on hard times with most of them not having a plan B for tough times.

"When we started scoring the payments were meagre  as less as Rs 50/- per day.

The senior scorers have given their lifetime and everything to this rather neglected activity, without much expectations - be it monetary or name or fame," Gupte said in his mail.

Gupte urged BCCI to at least take a note of the sacrifices made by the scorers' community for pursuing a field which was more of a passion than profession.

"There were lot of sacrifices involved - some have given up their job by taking early retirement, many have not opted for promotion in professional careers for fear of displacement which could have resulted in giving up scoring," the le-mail stated.

It also stressed that a proper retirement policy should be given to the scorers.

"Hence, the request was that a proper retirement policy be framed and put in place and that the retired scorers should be given, -- retirement benefits by way of a fixed monthly pension and/ or a one time lump sum amount and medical cover benefit," it said.

The retired scorers through the letter expressed confidence that the "BCCI will certainly be working out something fruitful for the benefit of senior retired scorers."

Out of 17 scorers, MS Rahman (Jharkhand) died sometime back and Sunil Landge from the Baroda Cricket Association was added to the list from December last year.

The 17 'retired' scorers include three from the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI scorers retirement benefits
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp