Washout on 3rd day of England-New Zealand first Test at  Lord's

England opener Rory Burns is unbeaten on 59 and captain Joe Root on 42 not out after the hosts reached stumps Thursday on 111-2 in the first innings.

Lord's stadium

Rain covers protect the pitch, as rain delays the start of play on the third day of the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand was a washout at Lord's on Friday, increasing the likelihood of a draw.

England opener Rory Burns is unbeaten on 59 and captain Joe Root on 42 not out after the hosts reached stumps Thursday on 111-2 in the first innings.

The pair came together at the home of cricket with England in trouble on 18-2 in reply to New Zealand's 378 that was anchored by Devon Conway's 200 on his Test debut.

Burns and Root were denied the chance to take the field on Friday morning by the weather, with steady rainfall continuing well into the afternoon and leading to any prospect of play being abandoned at 4:30 pm local time.

A total of 98 overs can be bowled on Saturday -- when the forecast is better  with the eight extra overs to be added at the end of the day.

It's a two-Test series.

