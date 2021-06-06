STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Chappell cites Joel Garner while telling Manjrekar that Ashwin is among the best right now

Besides Ashwin, the former Australian captain picked Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Kagiso Rabada among the top-five best bowlers right now.

Published: 06th June 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo | PTI)

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Australian great Ian Chappell has described senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as one of the best Test bowlers playing the game right now.

But when former India player Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his "problems" with Ashwin being seen as an all-time great by citing his overseas record and the recent successes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, Chappell recalled West Indies pace great Joel Garner's handsome contributions when bowling alongside some of the game's finest speed merchants.

"When people start talking about him as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems," Manjrekar said on the ESPNcricinfo programme 'Runorder'.

"One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn't have a single five-wicket haul there."

"And the other thing when you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities.

"Then, interestingly, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on similar pitches. So that is my problem with accepting Ashwin as a real all-time great," Manjrekar concluded.

Not convinced with Manjrekar's observation, Chappell, the astute captain of his time, cited Garner, one of most feared fast bowlers of all time, as example.

"I would like to make a couple of points there -- if you look at Joel Garner, I mean how many five-wicket hauls Joel Garner has? Not many, when you consider how good he was and his record. And why, because he was performing with three other very, very fine players," Chappell pointed out as Manjrekar listened.

"And I think, particularly of late, I find that the Indian attack has been so strong that the wickets are being shared around more.

"And the other point I would make is because of Ashwin's reputation I think the England players probably concentrated more on keeping Ashwin out and with Axar Patel, well, let's be blunt about it, they didn't have a bloody clue," Chappell added.

Besides Ashwin, the former Australian captain picked Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Kagiso Rabada among the top-five best bowlers right now, while keeping Pat Cummins at the top of the list.

He rated Ashwin ahead of Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

"I think Ashwin is a better bowler than Nathan Lyon. Have a look at Nathan Lyon's strike rate, you are in the 70s and I am going back to 2018."

"Nathan Lyon, to me, I think runs get scored through the onside when he is bowling to the right-handers and that really just shouldn't happen. Yes, he is a fine bowler but I think Ashwin is a better bowler."

As far as Ishant is concerned, Chappell is very impressed with his record since the start of 2018.

"Ishant's record in the last I think I went back to the start of 2018 and looking at some stats and his record is extremely good," Chappell said.

Ishant has taken 77 wickets in 22 Tests since 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ian Chappell Ravichandran Ashwin Joel Garner Sanjay Manjrekar
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp