STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand hopeful of forcing win against England on day five at Lord's: Southee

Southee (6/43) claimed six wickets spread over two days to dismiss hosts England for 275 in their first innings just before tea on Saturday.

Published: 06th June 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope during the fourth day of the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Experienced New Zealand pacer Tim Southee says his team has not given up hopes of an outright win despite losing the third day of the opening Test against England due to rain here.

Southee (6/43) claimed six wickets spread over two days to dismiss hosts England for 275 in their first innings just before tea on Saturday.

At 62 for 2, going into the final day, the Kiwis are 165 runs ahead.

"Losing yesterday doesn't help, but there's 98 overs tomorrow (Sunday) and it's always great to turn up on the last day with all results possible. Who knows what may happen but it's great to be in a position where we can push on," Southee was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"You play to win Test matches for your country and a Test win at Lord's would be pretty special, so I'd imagine we'll chat overnight, get together as a side and come up with a plan for day five."

Southee found his name on the honours board at Lord's for the second time after his stupendous effort with the ball.

His pace colleague Kyle Jamieson too chipped in with three wickets on Saturday.

"Yeah, with the wicket of Joe Root from the first ball of the day, we probably couldn't ask for a better start," Southee said referring to fellow pacer Kyle Jamieson's dismisal of the England skipper.

"It was a dream start to take those early wickets but we knew there was going to be a counterpunch from England at some stage, they're too good a side just to roll over."

Opener Rory Burns kept England afloat with a 63-run partnership with Ollie Robinson before adding another 52 with last wicket James Anderson.

"Their lower order, especially Robinson, played a nice hand there, and Jimmy hanging around with Burns at the end, putting on over 50, blunted our attack towards the end," Southee said.

"But I think if we'd turned up at the start of the day and been told we're gonna walk off in the position we're in now we'd have been pretty happy."

New Zealand could have been in a better position if they hadn't missed a stumping chance when Burns was on 77 and dropped a catch at slip on 88.

"Ideally you want to take those chances; games don't always pan out perfectly the way you want them to," Jamieson said.

"I certainly don't believe that there's time taken from the game in terms of us not being able to push for a win. We're still ahead in this game."

"I guess we have the ability to control how this game is set up in the first session tomorrow and probably having that rest on day three, everyone's ready to go for tomorrow and we'll certainly push for a win, that's for sure."

Jamieson, who is playing only his seventh Test and first outside New Zealand, said it is a matter of few good sessions on day 5.

"It's a couple of sessions and there's a Test victory on the line, I have no doubt that all of us will be pushing as hard as we can and just see that we get through," he said.

"There's nothing guaranteed if you bring that attitude but without a doubt we'll certainly be bringing that, that's for sure."

New Zealand were 62 for 2 at stumps on day 4, leading by 165.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tim Southee England vs New Zealand First Test
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp