WTC final: Yuvraj Singh laments India's lack of match practice

Yuvraj said India have a stronger batting line-up compared to the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

It should've been a three-match showdown, India at slight disadvantage: Yuvraj on WTC final

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand should have been a three-match tie as the current schedule puts Virat Kohli's men at a "slight disadvantage".

The Indian team, which landed in England on Thursday, goes into the game starting June 18 in Southampton with limited preparation time while New Zealand are already playing a two-Test series against hosts England.

"I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two.

India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England," Yuvraj told 'Sports Tak'.

"There are 8-10 practice sessions but there's no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge," he said.

Yuvraj said India have a stronger batting line-up compared to the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps.

"I do believe India is very strong because lately we have been winning outside the country. I think our batting is stronger, in bowling they are at par," he said.

The 2011 World Cup hero said Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have to get used to the Dukes ball quickly in their maiden appearance as openers in England.

"Rohit Sharma is very experienced now in Test matches. He has almost 7 hundreds, 4 hundreds as opener. But both Rohit and Shubman Gill have not opened in England ever," Yuvraj said.

"They know the challenge, the Dukes Ball swings early. They have to get used to the conditions quickly.

"In England, it's important to take it one session at a time. In the morning, the ball swings and seams, in the afternoon you can score runs, after Tea, it swings again. As a batsman, if you can adapt to these things, you can be successful."

Gill impressed in his maiden series in Australia but did not get runs in the home series against England.

Yuvraj wants him to draw confidence from the performance in Australia.

"Shubman is a very young guy, still inexperienced but he should feel confident about his success in Australia.

So, if he has the belief, he can do well anywhere else in the world," said Yuvraj.

He also spoke about the additional challenge of staying inside a bio-bubble during the long tour, which includes a five-Test series against England starting August 4.

"There was already the physical and mental challenge of playing for your country, add a bio-bubble to it now. I think it is very tough. I hope COVID vanishes soon and people can get on with their normal lives," he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp