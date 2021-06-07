STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ollie Robinson's suspension indication of what future holds in social media generation: Ashwin

Robinson was suspended from international cricket pending an investigation after his tweets, posted when he was a teenager, resurfaced.

Published: 07th June 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

R Ashwin

R Ashwin. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior India spinner R Ashwin feels sorry for England pacer Ollie Robinson, who has been suspended for racist and sexist tweets posted back in 2012, and has called his punishment "a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media generation."

Robinson, who made his England debut in the first Test against New Zealand which ended in a draw on Sunday, was suspended from international cricket pending an investigation after his tweets, posted when he was a teenager, resurfaced on the opening day of the match at Lord's in London.

"I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his test career," Ashwin said on his Twitter handle.

"This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen."

Robinson took seven wickets in the match and also hit 42 in England's first innings.

But he will not be available for selection for the second Test starting at Edgbaston on Thursday.

He will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county, Sussex.

The 27-year-old issued an apology on Wednesday, admitting to posting "racist and sexist tweets" as a teenager.

He had expressed "deep regrets" about his actions while stating "I'm not racist and I'm not sexist."

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer responded to Ashwin's tweet with a cheeky post.

"I am just glad I found Twitter after I retired," Jaffer tweeted.

Batting coach Graham Thorpe has said that going ahead, England could start reviewing the social media history of the players before their selection in the national team.

Robinson's offensive tweets targetted Muslims and Asians and he has said he is "ashamed" of them.

The screenshots of his posts resurfaced on numerous social media platforms after lunch interval on Day 1 of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's.

