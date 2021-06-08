STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India begin training in batches  

The team is currently placed under hard quarantine and have to clear another round of Covid-19 tests on Tuesday before they can train together.

Published: 08th June 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after touching down in Southampton, Team India trained for the first time in batches at the Rose Bowl on Monday. The team is currently placed under hard quarantine and have to clear another round of Covid-19 tests on Tuesday before they can train together. The team is currently staying at a hotel which is attached to the Rose Bowl.

The Virat Kohli-led India side left to the UK on June 3 to play the World Test Championship final against NZ and five Tests against England. Since the entire team had quarantined in Mumbai before leaving for Southampton, the UK authorities have relaxed the norms. But certain rules still persist, namely two Covid-19 tests in the first five days before they can mix together even in the common area. At present, their movements are restricted. On Monday, when they had their first session, players took the field in batches from 11 AM to 1. 30 PM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp