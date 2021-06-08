India begin training in batches  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after touching down in Southampton, Team India trained for the first time in batches at the Rose Bowl on Monday. The team is currently placed under hard quarantine and have to clear another round of Covid-19 tests on Tuesday before they can train together. The team is currently staying at a hotel which is attached to the Rose Bowl.

The Virat Kohli-led India side left to the UK on June 3 to play the World Test Championship final against NZ and five Tests against England. Since the entire team had quarantined in Mumbai before leaving for Southampton, the UK authorities have relaxed the norms. But certain rules still persist, namely two Covid-19 tests in the first five days before they can mix together even in the common area. At present, their movements are restricted. On Monday, when they had their first session, players took the field in batches from 11 AM to 1. 30 PM.