Ollie Robinson should and will play against India, says Michael Vaughan

Vaughan backed Robinson to make a comeback and said the pacer will and should play against India.

Published: 08th June 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has dealt with pacer Ollie Robinson's situation in a fair way.

Robinson was on Sunday suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

Vaughan, however, backed Robinson to make a comeback and said the pacer will and should play against India.

"I think the ECB have dealt with the Ollie Robinson situation in a fair way .. many will disagree .. but hearing some say he should never play again is utterly ridiculous .. he will play against India & should," Vaughan tweeted.

On the other hand, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sports Minister Olivier Dowden criticised the ECB for suspending Robinson from international cricket over his tweets which were sent out by him during his teenage days.

"The Prime Minister is supportive of the comments from Oliver Dowden that he made via tweet this morning. As Oliver Dowden set out, these were comments made more than a decade ago [sic] written by someone as a teenager, for which they have rightly apologised," ESPNCricinfo quoted Johnson's official spokesperson as saying.

Earlier, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also said that he felt genuinely "sorry" for Robinson following his suspension by ECB at the end of the first Test against New Zealand at the Lord's

Meanwhile, one more cricketer from the England team has come under the scanner for his allegedly racist remarks on Twitter post pacer Robinson's suspension for a similar reason.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Wisden.com published the old tweets from another unnamed cricketer within the current England set-up.

The report further states that the cricketer was aged less than 16 at the time he posted the tweets. (ANI)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

