Racism row: English cricket body to discuss dealing with issues over old social media material

The England and Wales Cricket Board has made it clear they have a zero-tolerance policy for any sort of discrimination.

By ANI

LONDON: Even as England pacer James Anderson on Tuesday said his side will learn from the Ollie Robinson controversy, old tweets from England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler have come to light which seems to be written in a way that mocks the English language used by fans.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made it clear they have a zero-tolerance policy for any sort of discrimination. Commenting on the latest turn of events, an ECB spokesperson said: "Since we were alerted to offensive tweets last week, a number of historical social media posts by other individuals have been questioned publicly as well. There is no place for discrimination in our sport, and we are committed to taking relevant and appropriate action where required.

"Given the concerns which have been raised are clearly now broader than a single case, the ECB Board will discuss how we deal with issues over historical social media material in a timely and appropriate manner. Each case will be considered on an individual basis, looking at all the facts. We will assess cases with the ECB Board before making further statements."

Robinson was on Sunday suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sports Minister Olivier Dowden criticised the ECB for suspending Robinson from international cricket over his tweets which were sent out by him during his teenage days.

An old tweet of Anderson has also been circulating on social media from the past 24 hours but he said that he has changed as a person in the last decade. 

