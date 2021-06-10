STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Anderson surpasses Cook to become England's most capped Test cricketer

The legendary pacer has now featured in 162 matches for England one more than Cook, who played 161 games in the longest format.

Published: 10th June 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

England fast bowler James Anderson

England fast bowler James Anderson (Photo| Twitter/ @ECB)

By ANI

EDGBASTON: Veteran pacer James Anderson added another feather to his already illustrious cap on Thursday as he surpassed former skipper Alastair Cook to become England's most-capped Test cricketer.

Anderson achieved the feat in the second Test against New Zealand here at the Edgbaston. England won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test against New Zealand. The legendary pacer has now featured in 162 matches for England one more than Cook, who played 161 games in the longest format.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad is third on the list having played 147 Tests for England while former cricketer Alec Stewart occupies the fourth spot with 133 games under his belt.

Anderson is the only fast bowler who has taken more than 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. He has 616 scalps in Test cricket, 98 more than Broad, who is the other active player in the list of top ten highest wicket-taker.

The right-handed pacer has revealed he wasn't sure if he was good enough to play international cricket when he started off in May 2003 against Zimbabwe at the Lord's.

"I thought I wasn't good enough. I thought it was a huge step up from county cricket. I remember Nasser [Hussain] didn't have a fine leg for me and I went for quite a few runs. My first ball was a no-ball as well so there were a lot of nerves there and I did feel like this was maybe a step too far for me at that point," he said as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The senior campaigner feels the hurdles that have come in his long career has only made him stronger.

Anderson also admitted that his growth from a good bowler to someone who could win games did take some time and it helped after he put in strong performances against the top teams.

Meanwhile, minutes before the start of the second Test wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling was ruled out. Wellington Firebirds wicket-keeper batsman Tom Blundell will take the gloves and bat six in his 11th Test. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anderson England most capped Test cricketer James Anderson
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp