STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England skipper Heather Knight gives thumbs-up to multi-format India series, calls visitors very strong

Under the multi-format system for India's tour, teams will be awarded four points for a win in the Test with two points for a draw and one for no result.

Published: 10th June 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

England skipper Heather Knight

England skipper Heather Knight (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: England's women's team captain Heather Knight has said that India will be "very strong" and "hard to beat" in their upcoming engagements at home as she gave her thumbs-up to the multi-format, points-based series.

Under the multi-format system for India's tour, which features three ODIs and three T20Is after the one-off Test, teams will be awarded four points for a win in the Test with two points for a draw and one for no result.

A win in the white-ball matches will be worth two points.

"We always want to put on a show, because we haven't had fans in there for so long. India are a very strong side and naturally there will be a contest there and they're going to be hard to beat so I guess that will hopefully be fun to watch," Kinght was quoted as saying in Cribuzz. com.

The one-off Test against India, scheduled to be held from June 16-19, starts an important summer for Knight's team that has an Ashes series followed by a World Cup title defence in New Zealand.

"Starting against India, a very strong side, a team that's been really successful over the last few years and they're going to be a really big test for us," she said.

"We've got a huge year next year and the start of that development and getting the girls in the right place, getting the team in the right place and getting the right people in the right positions is going to be really clear in our preparations this summer obviously going into next year.

"It is no secret that this Test is a huge part of our preparation going into the Ashes Test match away from home."

With the women rarely playing Test cricket, it is akin to stepping into the unknown for both the teams, especially India who last featured in the traditional format in 2014.

"This is the first game of the multi-format point system that we are going to be playing for this India series. We're going to be doing as much as we can to win," Knight said.

"Sometimes it's tricky when you play Test cricket so rarely to know exactly what to do in that situation, we haven't been put regularly in those situations, we don't play any multi-inning cricket domestically, we are finding our feet a little bit as we go.

"We'll always look to, if we can, if the opportunity is there to go out and win."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heather Knight India Tour of England
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp