STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rishabh Pant hits unbeaten 121, Ishant Sharma picks three wickets in intra-squad practice match

As a part of their preparation, Team India is currently playing an intra-squad match to get into the groove ahead of the WTC final.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ishant Sharma bowling during the intra-squad practice match

Ishant Sharma bowling during the intra-squad practice match. (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: Opening batsman Shubman Gill hit 85 while wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten 125 off just 94 balls in Team India's intra-squad practice match on Saturday. If Gill got a steady start and Pant found his groove on day two, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma shone with the ball picking three wickets.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of the WTC at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. As a part of their preparation, Team India is currently playing an intra-squad match to get into the groove ahead of the WTC final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday shared a couple of pictures from the set-up in which players were seen honing their skills.

"It's Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation. After @RealShubmanGill got a steady start with 85 off 135 deliveries, @RishabhPant17 found his groove with a 121* off 94 deliveries. @ImIshant leads the pack with 3/36 #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.

The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three-day mandatory quarantine. At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is already in the UK for their bilateral series against England and the team will move from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Shubman Gill Rishabh Pant Ageas Bowl WTC final World test Championship
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp