STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'I have got my chances in the past & I will still get them': Jaydev Unadkat

After not even finding a place even in the reserves for the UK tour, Unadkat was not picked for a second string India squad for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka next month.

Published: 13th June 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat (File | PTI)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will not repent over repeated snubs from the Indian cricket team selectors and rather keep playing the game that has given him "so much" with a never say die attitude.

After not even finding a place even in the reserves for the UK tour, Unadkat was not picked for a second string India squad for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka next month.

He had taken a record breaking 67 wickets in the 2020 Ranji Trophy season, leading Saurashtra to their maiden triumph.

The 29-year-old left-arm pacer took to social media and shared a long post on Saturday night after being ignored for the Sri Lanka series.

"I found my passion when I was a kid, inspired by watching all the greats of the game play with all their heart on the field. All these years later, I got to experience it myself," wrote Jaydev on Twitter.

The Porbandar born speedster, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, maintained that he has matured as a bowler ever since he made his India debut back in 2010.

"And above everything else, that never say die attitude that I saw in them and nurtured inside myself, stayed with me! When I was young, some labelled me as a raw, erratic bowler, an over-dreaming bloke coming from a small town.

"Slowly, their perception changed. and that's cos I changed. I matured. the highs, the lows, the enormous joy, the extreme disappointment! Oh, what would I have been without sport.

"This game has given me so much, and not for one moment, am I gonna repent on why not me, or when will my time come and what I have I done wrong. I have got my chances in the past & I will still get them. It will be when it will be!," he elaborated.

Unadkat has played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20s and last played for India in 2018.

"At this point in my career, with all the useful experience that I've fortunately gathered, I'm only going to appreciate what comes my way and keep fighting till the very end. (and that's not gonna be soon, sure!).

"Maybe that could be taken as being soft, but then, I'll keep the ruthlessness and aggression for when I'm out there on the field.

"I am super grateful for your good wishes & support. Time to focus on my next game and work even harder. Until then, social media detox mode on," signed off Unadkat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaydev Unadkat Indian cricket team
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp