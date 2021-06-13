STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul give South Africa big win over West Indies

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada claimed his 10th five-wicket haul as the visitors thrashed West Indies by an innings and 63 runs.

Published: 13th June 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo | AP)

By IANS

GROS ISTEL: South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed his 10th five-wicket haul -- and his first in 33 innings since 2018 -- as the visitors thrashed West Indies by an innings and 63 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-Test series here on Saturday.

After managing 97 in the first innings, the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side again collapsed for 162 runs as the match finished inside three days. West Indies lost six wickets for 65 runs and were bundled out before lunch to suffer their sixth innings defeat in 253 matches at home.

With strong winds making batting difficult, the home team batsman Roston Chase displayed ample grit, playing cautiously to score a workman-like 62 off 156 balls. He, however, could not control the slide as wickets kept falling at the other end.

Chase resumed the day on 20 and batted for three hours, hitting seven fours and a six. He added 46 for the fifth wicket with Jermaine Blackwood.

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was adjudged player of the match for his unbeaten 141, which took the visitors to 322 on the second day.

"We didn't have a good first innings and that is mainly where we faltered. I must say well played to Roston Chase, the way he fought in the second innings. We had plans but things didn't go to plan in this match. We have to refresh and come again strong in the next match," said West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

"We have to be fully locked into the plan next time around. It will be tough and challenging. My message to the team is to keep believing. I thought our bowlers did an outstanding job in the match. I thought everyone gave 100 per cent."

Brief Scores: West Indies 97 all out and 162 all out in 64 overs (R Chase 62, K Rabada 5/34, A Nortje 3/46) lost to South Africa 322 all out in 96.5 overs (Q de Kock 141 not out, A Markram 60) by an innings and 63 runs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa West Indies South Africa vs West Indies South Africa vs West Indies First Test South Africa vs West Indies Test Series South Africa vs West Indies Series Kagiso Rabada
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp