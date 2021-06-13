Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul give South Africa big win over West Indies

By IANS

GROS ISTEL: South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed his 10th five-wicket haul -- and his first in 33 innings since 2018 -- as the visitors thrashed West Indies by an innings and 63 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-Test series here on Saturday.

After managing 97 in the first innings, the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side again collapsed for 162 runs as the match finished inside three days. West Indies lost six wickets for 65 runs and were bundled out before lunch to suffer their sixth innings defeat in 253 matches at home.

With strong winds making batting difficult, the home team batsman Roston Chase displayed ample grit, playing cautiously to score a workman-like 62 off 156 balls. He, however, could not control the slide as wickets kept falling at the other end.

Chase resumed the day on 20 and batted for three hours, hitting seven fours and a six. He added 46 for the fifth wicket with Jermaine Blackwood.

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was adjudged player of the match for his unbeaten 141, which took the visitors to 322 on the second day.

"We didn't have a good first innings and that is mainly where we faltered. I must say well played to Roston Chase, the way he fought in the second innings. We had plans but things didn't go to plan in this match. We have to refresh and come again strong in the next match," said West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

"We have to be fully locked into the plan next time around. It will be tough and challenging. My message to the team is to keep believing. I thought our bowlers did an outstanding job in the match. I thought everyone gave 100 per cent."

Brief Scores: West Indies 97 all out and 162 all out in 64 overs (R Chase 62, K Rabada 5/34, A Nortje 3/46) lost to South Africa 322 all out in 96.5 overs (Q de Kock 141 not out, A Markram 60) by an innings and 63 runs