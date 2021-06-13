STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recovering, says Du Plessis after suffering concussion in PSL

In trying to save a boundary, Du Plessis collided with teammate Mohammad Hasnain during their Pakistan Super League match on Saturday night.

Published: 13th June 2021 08:05 PM

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Much to the cricket community's relief, South African star Faf du Plessis on Sunday said he was back from the hospital and "recovering", after suffering a concussion during his team Quetta Gladiators' PSL match against Peshawar Zalmi here.

Following the freak accident, the former South Africa captain lay prone on the ground for a few minutes while the team physio attended to him.

Du Plessis eventually got on his feet and walked back to the team dugout before being taken to hospital for scans.

"Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love," du Plessis tweeted.

Ruled out of the game, the seasoned 36-year-old Protea batsman was replaced in the Gladiators XI by Saim Ayub.

It was the second case of concussion in two days for the Gladiators.

The collision took place in the 19th over of Peshawar innings when du Du Plessis' head hit Hasnain's knee before the South Africa cricketer fell on the ground.

It happened as Du Plessis was trying to stop a boundary.

Du Plessis' wife Imari shared a story on Instagram and wrote: "This is killing me right now. Surely he should be checked in hospital?" The Gladiators used a concussion substitute for the second time in two days.

During their last match against Islamabad United, all-rounder Andre Russell took a blow to his helmet from a Mohammad Musa bouncer.

He was replaced by fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Russell was not available for selection for Saturday's match against Zalmi.

This was du Plessis' second game of the PSL upon its resumption.

He had scored 5 against Islamabad United as the Gladiators lost the match by 10 wickets.

Before the resumption of PSL, du Plessis was playing in the IPL 2021, where he scored 320 runs from seven matches, including four consecutive half-centuries, his form helping Chennai Super Kings to a strong position in the table.

The lucrative league was then suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

