STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock dedicates century vs West Indies to rhino conservation

Quinton de Kock came out to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium sporting a unique design on his shoes, which showcased the 'vulnerable' species.

Published: 13th June 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock

South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

GROS ISTEL: After India cricketer Rohit Sharma, South African batsman Quinton de Kock has joined the list of people making a strong pitch for the conservation of rhinos, some species of which are critically endangered.

De Kock, who scored an unbeaten 141 against the West Indies in the opening match of the two-Test series to guide the visitors to an innings and 63-run win here on Saturday, said he was dedicating his sixth Test ton to rhino conservation in South Africa.

The South African cricketer celebrated his fifty and century on the opening day of the Test on June 10 by holding his bat lengthwise to show the name "Rockwood", an organisation fighting to save the rhinos.

"It's just a friend group I have back home. A couple (of) people know I am doing this initiative with the rhino thing. I am doing Rockwood and the Rhino conservation and it's a whole group of us."

During the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma too made a strong pitch for the conservation of the 'Great One-Horned Rhinoceros' during the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The opening batsman came out to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium sporting a unique design on his shoes, which showcased the 'vulnerable' species.

The one-horned rhinos were being driven to extinction by poachers before conservation efforts saw them survive. They are now on the 'vulnerable' list of the World Wildlife Federation (WWF).

Taking to Twitter, Sharma had shared pictures of the shoe with the message: "When I walked on to the field, it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work for."

In another tweet, he had said, "It was special for me to take up a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rhino Conservation South Africa vs West Indies South Africa vs West Indies Test Series South Africa vs West Indies Series South Africa vs West Indies First Test Quinton de Kock
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp