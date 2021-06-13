STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada happy his run of bad luck has ended with five-for vs West Indies

Kagiso Rabada is glad that he has finally broken the jinx and taken a five-wicket haul in 33 innings since Match 2018.

Published: 13th June 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo | AP)

By IANS

GROS ISLET: South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is glad that he has finally broken the jinx and taken a five-wicket haul (5/34) in 33 innings since Match 2018.

The 26-year-old bowler ripped through the West Indies batting line-up in their second innings of the first Test, finishing the match within three day and helping the Proteas take an unassailable lead in the two-Test series with an innings and 63-run win on Saturday.

"You measure the highest accolades in cricket by scoring hundreds and taking five-fors and ten-fors," Rabada said after the match.

"It's something you always strive to do. Unfortunately, it hasn't happened for me in recent years but I'm glad that's happened today. The only thing you can judge yourself on is being consistent in your preparation. It's like scoring a hundred. Who wouldn't be happy with scoring a hundred? I am really glad with the performance I put in," Rabada, for whom this was his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests, told cricinfo.com.

Rabada also praised his new-ball partner Lungi Ngidi, who took 5/19 in the first innings to record his second five-for in Test cricket and first since his debut in January 2018.

"Lungi bowled extremely well, right from the training camp that we held in Centurion (before travelling to the West Indies). He had the ball on a string. He was bowling really good lines and lengths. His wrist was in a good position and he just seemed extremely determined. We are looking for that same intensity as a team through the coming years," said Rabada.

"We're a young team and we are rebuilding. Even our most experienced players are young, like myself and Quinny Ide Kock). (Skipper) Dean (Elgar) is our most experienced but for me, at 26, to be one of the most experienced paints a picture of how young we are as a team. It's going to give us massive confidence not only moving into the next Test match but moving into the next few years."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kagiso Rabada South Africa vs West Indies South Africa vs West Indies First Test South Africa vs West Indies Test Series South Africa vs West Indies Series
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp