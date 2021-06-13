STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

This is killing me: Faf du Plessis' wife Imari Visser after husband's collision in Pakistan Super League match

Faf du Plessis' wife Imari Visser expressed concern for her husband after the South African batsman ended up injuring himself on the field.

Published: 13th June 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Faf du Plessis' wife Imari Visser expressed concern for her husband after the veteran South African batsman ended up injuring himself on the field during the match in the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imari, who's married to the Proteas cricketer since November 2013, stated that her husband should be treated in the hospital. Imari Visser took to her Instagram story and wrote, "This is killing me right now. Surely he should be checked in hospital?!??"

Faf du Plessis' wife Imari Visser's Instagram Story

Notably, Faf du Plessis was taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi soon after his tragic collision with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain, team management stated.

Quetta Gladiators now has used a concussion substitute in a second successive match in PSL after West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was hit on the helmet by Mohammad Musa with a quick bouncer. Saim Ayub was then roped in as Faf's concussion substitute for last night match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Coming back to the match, playing without their two-star batters - Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis - the 198-run target was always a herculean task for the Gladiators, who hobbled to 136 for nine after being 62 for no loss in the eighth over.

With this win by 61 runs, Zalmi moved to join Islamabad United on eight points from seven matches, while the defeat proved to be the end of the road for Quetta Gladiators who suffered their sixth loss in seven matches.

Lahore Qalandars sit on top of the points table with 10 points from six matches, while Karachi Kings are on six points and Multan Sultans on four points from six matches apiece.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imari Visser Faf du Plessis Pakistan Super League PSL Pakistan Super League 2021 PSL 2021
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp