STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WWE legend John Cena posts Virat Kohli's pic, fans say he is supporting India in WTC final

John Cena posted the picture of Virat Kohli, probably clicked in 2019, wearing a limited-overs jersey and walking in to bat.

Published: 13th June 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

WWE legend John Cena (L) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli

WWE legend John Cena (L) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | WWE, AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon and renowned television presenter John Cena on Saturday posted an uncaptioned image of India team skipper Virat Kohli on his Instagram page, leaving his fans confused about what message he wanted to convey.

Kohli is currently leading the India side to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

The 16-time world champion, Cena, has posted the picture of the Indian cricket icon, probably clicked in 2019, wearing a limited-overs jersey and walking in to bat.

This is not the first time that Cena has posted Kohli's picture on his Instagram page. The former WWE champion had shared another uncaptioned picture of Kohli after India's match against Sri Lanka during the 2019 World Cup in England.

Kohli is seen extending his arm to shake hands with a mysterious cricketer, with coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma in the background. India had beaten Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the match played on July 6, 2019.

Some fans see Kohli's picture appearing on Cena's Instagram page on Saturday as his support to the India cricket team ahead of the WTC final. "Cena support India for WTC2021," wrote a fan, while another wrote, "Looks like John Cena is a fan of Virat as well."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WWE John Cena  Virat Kohli WTC final World Test Championship World Test Championship Final
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp