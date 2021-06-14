STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cook fears England batsmen 'can't handle Test cricket' after New Zealand loss

New Zealand won a two-match contest 1-0, taking just 11 overs and 52 minutes' playing time on the fourth day to complete a convincing eight-wicket win in the second Test.

Published: 14th June 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

England's Alastair Cook. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BIRMINGHAM: England great Alastair Cook delivered a stinging rebuke to the current team's batsmen by saying they "can't handle" the pressure of Test cricket as they suffered a humiliating series loss to New Zealand at Edgbaston on Sunday. 

New Zealand won a two-match contest 1-0, taking just 11 overs and 52 minutes' playing time on the fourth day to complete a convincing eight-wicket win in the second Test after being set a meagre target of 38.

Tailender Olly Stone was out to the very first ball of Sunday's fourth day but by then the damage had long since been done, with England resuming on their overnight 122-9.

That actually represented a recovery after they had subsided to 76-7 in their second innings inside 27 overs on Saturday.

Although Joe Root, Cook's successor as England captain, boasts an impressive Test average of 48.68, the next best in his side belongs to opener Rory Burns, with 33.23 -- a worrying sign ahead of their bid to regain the Ashes in Australia later this year.

Meanwhile, the form of batsmen Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope remains a concern, not least to Essex opener Cook, who retired from Test duty in 2018 as England's leading scorer with 12,472 runs at 45.35 including 33 hundreds.  

"From what I've seen of this batting line-up, when the pressure comes on, the intensity of Test cricket, the scrutiny of it, they can't handle it," said Cook while commentating for BBC Radio's Test Match Special on Sunday. 

"They have quirky techniques, but they've scored a lot of runs in county cricket and at times scored Test runs. 

"When the pressure comes they are not handling the mental pressure that you need to do," he added. 

"It is a massive area of concern for me."

- 'Outplayed' -

Sunday's defeat, which followed a draw at Lord's, meant England had lost a home Test series for the first time since a 1-0 reverse against Sri Lanka in 2014.   

But Root, ahead of a five-match series at home to India -- who face New Zealand in next week's inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton -- warned against wholesale changes.

"It would be the wrong time to start panicking and rip up all the hard work we have done for such a long period of time," he said.

"Historically we've done that going into major tournaments and going into major series and it's made things even worse."

He added: "We've been outplayed in all three departments and particularly the batting."

England entered this match amid the off-field furore caused by the suspension of Ollie Robinson for historic racist and sexist Twitter posts.

Root, however, insisted: "I don't think that dripped into the way we played and it would be a bit of an excuse, to be honest."

England, already without the injured Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, rested Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali from this series after their return from the Indian Premier League.

Rest and rotation, initially a response to the pressures of 'bubble' life amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been a feature of England selection for more than a year.

England coach Chris Silverwood, now in sole charge of picking the side after the abolition of Ed Smith's post as national selector, has repeatedly defended the policy.

But England, beaten 3-1 in India earlier this year, appear to be nowhere near good enough to avoid selecting their best-available team.

"That's out of my hands, to a degree," said Root. "In terms of having our best XI, I'd like to think that if we are all fit and ready that will be the case for the five Test matches against India."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alastair Cook England vs New Zealand Second Test
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp