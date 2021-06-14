STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin Tendulkar 'delighted' to see Vinoo Mankad inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Sachin Tendulkar expressed delight to see former India cricketer Vinoo Mankad being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Published: 14th June 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar expressed "delight" to see former India cricketer Vinoo Mankad being inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame.

The ICC on Sunday announced a special edition intake of 10 cricket icons into the ICC Hall of Fame to celebrate the prestigious history of Test cricket, and to coincide with the first-ever ICC World Test Championship final.

The 10 legends of the game to be inducted have all made a significant contribution to the history of Test cricket, and join an illustrious list of ICC Hall of Famers, taking the total number to 103 as a result of this intake.

The special inductions of the ICC Hall of Fame from the following five eras join the ranks of the world's greatest players:

In the post-war era (Players whose greatest contributions to the game were from 1946-1970), England's Ted Dexter, India's Vinoo Mankad were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Tendulkar termed Mankad as "one of the finest cricketers" in the rich history of Indian cricket.

"Delighted to see the great Vinoo Mankad ji being inducted into the @ICC Hall of Fame. He was one of the finest cricketers in the rich history of Indian Cricket," Tendulkar tweeted.

Vinoo Mankad of India played 44 Tests, scored 2,109 runs at 31.47, took 162 wickets at 32.32, and was an opening batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, known as one of India's greatest-ever all-rounders.

His most famous feat was against England at Lord's in 1952 when he scored 72 and 184 and bowled 97 overs in the match.

He is one of only three cricketers to have batted in every position during his Test career. In later life, he also coached another legendary cricketer and fellow ICC Hall of Fame member from his country, Sunil Gavaskar in Mumbai.

