No Mayank, Washington in India's 15-member squad for WTC final. Check full list here

Apart from Shardul, the notable names to miss out were Mayank Agarwal, and Washington Sundar, who were in the playing XI for the Test match against Australia.

Published: 15th June 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Veteran speedster Umesh Yadav pipped Brisbane Test hero Shardul Thakur as the 15th member of the Indian squad that will take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final starting here on June 18.

Umesh, along with Mohammed Shami, and Hanuma Vihari all of whom got injured during the Australia tour, were back in the 15 that needed to be announced as per ICC squad protocol.

Apart from Shardul, the notable names to miss out were Mayank Agarwal, and Washington Sundar, who were in the playing XI for the Test match against Australia.

England series hero Axar Patel also missed out.

India: Virat Kohli (captain) Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Md Shami Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari.

