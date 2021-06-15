Occasion of playing the final should be enough for players to get act together, says Pujara

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Starting trouble isn't new for this Indian team. In the years they have finished as the No 1 Test side, the one aspect they have been found wanting is how they start a Test series. For a team blessed with the ability to bounce back from big defeats, this slow start, especially in short series have proven to be a costly one. As India gear up for the World Test Championship final, they do so without any proper warm-up fixture. It is in complete contrast to their opponents for the final – New Zealand, who take the field at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on the back off of two Tests against England.

Since landing in Southampton on June 3, India have had only a handful of training sessions as a team. To make up for the lack of warm-up fixtures, the team opted for an intra-squad match simulation. To make up for it, India have opted to bank on their experienced players over the likes of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, as they named a strong 15-member squad for the final on Tuesday. In two of India's recent Test series — away in Australia and at home in England — they started by losing the first Test before going on to claim the trophy.

However, India can't afford any such starts here. But India's No 3, Cheteshwar Pujara believed, the occasion of playing the final should be enough for players to get their act together. “Well, here I think the mental part is very important because it is a one-off Test. We've had 10-12 days of preparation, so you know mentally you need to be up for it because sometimes you can have little time for preparation and you are not playing any first-class or any other Test before an important game because of quarantine and all the restrictions. Even if the preparation time is less, you try and make the most of it, and then be up for the big one. It's just one Test match and every session counts, each and every day is an important one for the final Test. All of us are charged up and preparing really well and I'm very hopeful our team will put up a good show,” Pujara said on Tuesday.

Since the England series, Indian players have not had any chance to play red-ball cricket. The suspension of the IPL midway ensured the players get adequate rest to recharge their batteries. And in the intra-squad match simulation, the likes of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant made runs, which Pujara hoped will benefit the side. “We've utilised the time really well. Even during the centre-wicket simulation, we had some practice wickets available. When in the middle, you want to ensure things you're working on in the nets to come along. The preparation time is a bit of a disadvantage maybe, but if you're ready for the challenge, even if circumstances aren't favourable, you'd do well. We're confident as a team. Maybe a few extra days of preparation would've helped, but we can't complain. We're ready,” Pujara said.

For Pujara, this final will be a special one as it allows him the opportunity to lay hands on an ICC Trophy for the first time. Not part of the limited-overs side, Pujara felt the World Test Championship has helped in giving the format a much-needed boost. "Personally, it means a lot to me. This is the first time we are in a WTC final. We have worked hard over a period of time. It's just like playing in a 50-over or T20 World Cup final. Test cricket needs to survive, and a WTC format helps where every Test, every series is important. If we win, then many youngsters would want to play the Test format and be part of the final when the next cycle comes around,” Pujara said.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav.