STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shafali Verma will be one of the key members of world cricket, says Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar is confident that Shafali will shine when she makes her Test debut in the one-off Test against England starting on Wednesday.

Published: 15th June 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Shafali Verma (Velocity): Entering as one of the most exciting players of the tournament, Shafali will be expected to do all the heavy lifting for Velocity. The 16-year-old superstar is the youngest woman to play for India in T20Is. The opposition will be cautious about Shafali's form after she was declared the world's number one batswoman in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings released in March this year. Verma showcased her mettle at the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 as she emerged as the fifth-highest run-scorer of the tournament and the player with the highest number of six's.

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shafali Verma's sheer talent and audacious stroke-play can keep fans engaged till she's at the crease, said the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, wishing the teenage sensation all the luck ahead of her much-anticipated Test debut against England on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Shafali, who has taken the women's cricket by storm with her towering sixes, has made Tendulkar revisit his debut as a prodigious 16-year-old when he had batted manfully against Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

"When we were in Australia to support Fund Raising Game for the Bushfires, that time, I had met Shafali and we had spoken briefly. I told her that "I like the way you bat and expresses yourself while playing your shots. I told her to keep working hard," Tendulkar told PTI on Tuesday.

Tendulkar is confident that Shafali will shine when she makes her Test debut in the one-off Test against England starting on Wednesday.

"Just like any other 17-year-old, you could see enthusiasm and bubbling energy. I am very happy that she's progressed and doing well for India. She will be one of the key members of not Indian but world cricket because she has the skill and ability to attract attention and keep audience engaged when she is batting."

Donate Blood and save lives, appeals Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar on Monday donated blood on World Blood donors day and also urged people to come forward and save lives.

"There is blood shortage everywhere. From my personal experience in the family, one of my family members had a big surgery and lost lot of blood. The person who donated blood, I dont even know who donated but I know how it is," he said.

"Yesterday, on world blood donor's day, me along with my tea, we are also going to donate blood, there was a news recently that there is massive amount of shortage of blood.

"So that's the reason, we wanted to spread this message across and lets donate blood as its a noble cause as it would save some lives. I have experienced it in my family itself."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Shafali Verma India vs England Test womens cricket
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp