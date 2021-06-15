STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Suspended Ollie Robinson to return to cricketing action with Sussex second team

Robinson was suspended by the ECB for his offensive racist and sexist tweets, dating back to 2012-13 when he was 18 and 19.

Published: 15th June 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

England's Ollie Robinson

England's Ollie Robinson (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SUSSEX: Suspended England pacer Ollie Robinson, who had taken a short break last week from international cricket, will return to action with Sussex's second team on Tuesday, the county announced.

Robinson was suspended by the ECB for his offensive racist and sexist tweets, dating back to 2012-13 when he was 18 and 19.

The tweets surfaced when he was making his England debut against New Zealand at Lord's earlier this month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended the 27-year-old from international cricket pending an investigation.

"Mitch Claydon is added to the Sharks squad as cover for the trip to Chelmsford. Henry Crocombe will not travel and will play in Sussex's behind-closed-doors Second XI T20 matches against Hampshire at The 1st Central County Ground instead," Sussex said in a statement.

"Henry will be joined by Ollie Robinson in the second team. Ollie makes his return to cricket after taking a short break last week," it added.

Robinson missed Sussex's Vitality Blast T20 fixtures against Gloucestershire and Hampshire Hawks last week as the pacer decided to take a break to spend time with his family.

Robinson has already apologised for his tweets and he got support from his teammates even as a few said the ECB did the right thing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ollie Robinson Sussex
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp