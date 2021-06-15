STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

The Black Magic

Black Caps aren't blessed with a wide talent pool but a change of attitude and domestic coaches worked as one to alter the dynamics.

Published: 15th June 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand Cricket Team

New Zealand Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nothing has come easy for the New Zealand men's cricket side. It took them 26 years for their first Test win, 39 years for their first series win and 40 years to reach a World Cup final. At the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship, they are in the final, fighting against all odds.  

Fighting disparity is part of the Black Caps' DNA. In a country where the All Blacks remain the toast of the nation. After the Richard Hadlee and Martin Crowe era, the sport even struggled for relevance. That changed after skipper Brendon McCullum and coach Mike Hesson fashioned a side in their own image at the 2015 World Cup. Since then, Kane Williamson and head coach Gary Stead have built on it.

They are by no means blessed, both in terms of of talent pool or money. New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) annual revenue is only Rs 279 crores. Their domestic cricket comprises of just six teams with no more than 96 players to choose from. Compare that to India, who have 608 players to choose from 38 domestic teams. Yet, they have not only managed to punch above their weight, they do so consistently.

Since 2016/17, NZC, to address their shortcomings, have depended on a strong A-team culture like India. While their premier competition Plunket Shield may not bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, NZC have ensured the best talents in the country get as many exposure trips as possible. In the last five years, New Zealand A has played a strong India A side thrice (two home and one away) apart from facing England and Australia.

Sriram Krishnamurthy, a former First Division player in the TNCA, now the batting coach of the Northern Districts side that boasts of Williamson, BJ Watling, Trent Boult among others, feels the current crop is the best New Zeland has ever had. “Right through the NZC set-up, there is an acknowledgment that the Plunket Shield has never been more competent. Maybe it is a once-in-a-generation thing, but there is the right mixture of talent. It is why NZC has ensured these guys get A tour programmes. It has helped them evolve as players,” the 35-year-old said.

The NZC has ensured that the six domestic teams are aligned to one philosophy, which is to make the Black Caps stronger and stronger. Each winter, the NZC's High-Performance Unit, headed by former off-spinner Paul Wiseman, picks a pool of 15-16 players from the domestic circuit. These players get to train in Lincoln, Canterbury. “Although winning domestic titles is important for all the six teams, we don't stop at that. Our collective goal is to make Black Caps stronger. Since we have only 96 players, you don't see a talent that goes unnoticed. In the winter, once these players are picked, we work on taking them to next level. All the six coaches are involved in these programmes and our roles are not just restricted to our teams alone,” Sriram said.

Their recent performances has ensured cricket is back as a popular sport. But the road isn't going to be rosy for NZC. “We are a country of 5 million people. To have one world-class team in one sport is huge. To have two is outstanding,” said former opener Mark Robinson, now a television host. “As a former cricketer, I can see public respecting the Black Caps now. They see it as a team that represents their culture. You need to catch on to this. But considering the number of matches we play, it is tough to sustain interest, unless you win these big trophies,” he said.

In a cricketing ecosystem ruled by India, England and Australia, New Zealand are far behind. In fact, in the current WTC cycle, they played only 14 Tests with only the one against Australia being a three-Test series. The story is the same in the 2021-23 cycle too, where they play 14 Tests with only a three-match series against England. Since 1971, New Zealand have not played a series of more than four Tests, which shows how much revenue dictates the game.

“We need to be playing more than two Tests. Can we do that back home? The economics doesn't allow because of time difference and other (factors). If teams can host us for three Tests, it would be great, because that is how you keep the game growing. The NZC has put the infrastructure and a system in place, and now is the time to build on it,” Richardson said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Test Championship New Zealand
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp