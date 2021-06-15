The Black Magic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nothing has come easy for the New Zealand men's cricket side. It took them 26 years for their first Test win, 39 years for their first series win and 40 years to reach a World Cup final. At the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship, they are in the final, fighting against all odds.

Fighting disparity is part of the Black Caps' DNA. In a country where the All Blacks remain the toast of the nation. After the Richard Hadlee and Martin Crowe era, the sport even struggled for relevance. That changed after skipper Brendon McCullum and coach Mike Hesson fashioned a side in their own image at the 2015 World Cup. Since then, Kane Williamson and head coach Gary Stead have built on it.

They are by no means blessed, both in terms of of talent pool or money. New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) annual revenue is only Rs 279 crores. Their domestic cricket comprises of just six teams with no more than 96 players to choose from. Compare that to India, who have 608 players to choose from 38 domestic teams. Yet, they have not only managed to punch above their weight, they do so consistently.

Since 2016/17, NZC, to address their shortcomings, have depended on a strong A-team culture like India. While their premier competition Plunket Shield may not bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, NZC have ensured the best talents in the country get as many exposure trips as possible. In the last five years, New Zealand A has played a strong India A side thrice (two home and one away) apart from facing England and Australia.

Sriram Krishnamurthy, a former First Division player in the TNCA, now the batting coach of the Northern Districts side that boasts of Williamson, BJ Watling, Trent Boult among others, feels the current crop is the best New Zeland has ever had. “Right through the NZC set-up, there is an acknowledgment that the Plunket Shield has never been more competent. Maybe it is a once-in-a-generation thing, but there is the right mixture of talent. It is why NZC has ensured these guys get A tour programmes. It has helped them evolve as players,” the 35-year-old said.

The NZC has ensured that the six domestic teams are aligned to one philosophy, which is to make the Black Caps stronger and stronger. Each winter, the NZC's High-Performance Unit, headed by former off-spinner Paul Wiseman, picks a pool of 15-16 players from the domestic circuit. These players get to train in Lincoln, Canterbury. “Although winning domestic titles is important for all the six teams, we don't stop at that. Our collective goal is to make Black Caps stronger. Since we have only 96 players, you don't see a talent that goes unnoticed. In the winter, once these players are picked, we work on taking them to next level. All the six coaches are involved in these programmes and our roles are not just restricted to our teams alone,” Sriram said.

Their recent performances has ensured cricket is back as a popular sport. But the road isn't going to be rosy for NZC. “We are a country of 5 million people. To have one world-class team in one sport is huge. To have two is outstanding,” said former opener Mark Robinson, now a television host. “As a former cricketer, I can see public respecting the Black Caps now. They see it as a team that represents their culture. You need to catch on to this. But considering the number of matches we play, it is tough to sustain interest, unless you win these big trophies,” he said.

In a cricketing ecosystem ruled by India, England and Australia, New Zealand are far behind. In fact, in the current WTC cycle, they played only 14 Tests with only the one against Australia being a three-Test series. The story is the same in the 2021-23 cycle too, where they play 14 Tests with only a three-match series against England. Since 1971, New Zealand have not played a series of more than four Tests, which shows how much revenue dictates the game.

“We need to be playing more than two Tests. Can we do that back home? The economics doesn't allow because of time difference and other (factors). If teams can host us for three Tests, it would be great, because that is how you keep the game growing. The NZC has put the infrastructure and a system in place, and now is the time to build on it,” Richardson said.

