STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Veteran player VVS Laxman backs Shubman Gill to open in WTC final

Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, also felt that India start as 'favourite' in the marquee clash due to the depth, experience and talent they have in the squad.

Published: 15th June 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Shubman Gill

Indian batsman Shubman Gill (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Young opener Shubman Gill is looking in good rhythm and should continue to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli-led India takes on New Zealand in the all-important World Test Championship final at Southampton from June 18.

"Well, I would like continuity. I think Shubman Gill is a wonderful talent, he has shown what he is capable of doing under pressure," Laxman said in a virtual press conference organized by official broadcasters' Star Sports.

"So, I would back Shubman Gill and also in the intra-squad match, he scored an 80 plus score, so that means he is in good rhythm, his rhythm is untouched here, so I would still back Shubman Gill to open with Rohit Sharma.

"India is fortunate to have Mayank Agarwal again on the bench, who also has done well in Test match cricket, but at the moment, I would back Shubman Gill to open with Rohit in this Test match," added the 46-year-old Hyderabad-born batsman.

Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, also felt that India start as "favourite" in the marquee clash due to the depth, experience and talent they have in the squad.

"I feel that India start as favourites, the reason being if there is one team over the past two years of this cycle of World Test Championship, who are being consistent, who have won both at home and overseas, it is been India.

"Beating Australia in Australia in-spite of humiliating defeat in the first Test and they lost captain (Virat Kohli), the main captain not being available for rest of the series, a lot of injuries to the senior players but still going on to beat Australia in that fashion and there is so much of depth, talent and experience in this Indian line-up, whether it is the batting department or bowling department.

" Laxman, who was joined by former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop and former Kiwi speedster Shane Bond, also said that the current Indian team is capable of overcoming whatever challenges come their way.

"While it will be evenly matched, there is no doubt about that contest, because New Zealand have got an advantage of already playing England in these conditions but I think India can take a leaf out of what New Zealand have done," added the stylish right-handed batsman, who amassed 8,781 Test runs.

New Zealand did not have any practice matches before the series against England but they beat the home side in their own backyard, without any practice matches.

"I think this Indian side is capable of overcoming whatever challenges they will confront and backing their experience and talent to beat New Zealand, he added.

Talking about Rohit, Laxman, who feels batting well in the first innings will be very very critical", said the opener needs to focus on his off-stump.

"For any opener, it's very important to know where your off stump is and Rohit since the time he's opened for Indian team the way he played against South Africa, he knew where his off stump was, very disciplined at the start of the innings.

"And if that's something Rohit can replicate in England I'm sure that he can perform well.

Describing Rohit as a "an unbelievable talent", Laxman said: "He's a match winner for the team.

But knowing where your off stump is and letting go the balls outside off stump is something which Rohit requires to focus on.

"He's got another challenge in the form of Trent Boult who gets the ball in.

He also knows that against Boult you cannot take his left leg across.

he has to play as much as possible with the full face bat towards the bowler or umpire.

" PTI NRB/APA APA ATK ATK 06151716 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VVS Laxman Shubman Gill India vs New Zealand WTC final
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp