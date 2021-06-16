STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's white-ball players for Sri Lanka tour arrives in Mumbai, undergo quarantine

The team members will be under quarantine till June 28 and undergo six RT-PCR tests on alternate days before flying off to Colombo for the six-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 13.

Published: 16th June 2021 09:55 AM

Shikhar Dhawan

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India's white ball squad, led by Shikhar Dhawan, has arrived here and straightaway went for a two-week quarantine.

"#TeamIndia's limited-overs squad for the Sri Lanka series has assembled in Mumbai. Good to see some new and happy faces in the squad," the BCCI tweeted, along with pictures of some players, including that of Dhawan.

It is understood that all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that will be followed by the Lanka-bound squad will be same as those of the first team currently in the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship final and five-match series against England.

"All the rules will be same like we followed in England. The outstation players came by charter flight and some flew business class of commercial airline," a BCCI source privy to development had told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"They will do seven days of room quarantine and then can meet in common areas inside the bio-bubble. The players will do gym sessions in staggered manner."

While the three-match ODI series starts on July 13, it is expected that Indian team will have match simulation practice (situational training) after individual sessions, following three days of room quarantine at the team hotel in Colombo.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already announced that NCA director Rahul Dravid will be the head coach of the white ball side.

